Jackass Best And Last North America Box Office: Thursday Previews Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Jackass: Best and Last has also been released this Friday, and not many people know about it. The film, with barely any promotion, earned strong box-office numbers in North America from Thursday previews. It is facing biggies like Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, yet it is expected to earn winning numbers on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the fifth and final installment in the Jackass franchise. It comes following the 2022 installment, Jackass Forever. It features the OG stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Dave England, and Danger Ehren, along with Poopies, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, and Rachel Wolfson in new roles.

Jackass: Best and Last’s Thursday previews at the North American box office

Jackass: Best and Last did not get any promotion, and it clashes with DC‘s biggie, Supergirl. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Blast and Last collected a solid $1.2 million on its Thursday previews at the box office in North America. The first film was released over two decades ago, and its fans are still loyal to the franchise.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend?

Jackass’s final installment is on track to earn the #3 spot in the domestic box office rankings. It has been released at 2,855 screens in North America. Deadline’s report reveals it is earning around $3.6 million to $4.3 million on its opening day in North America, including previews. In its three-day debut, the slapstick comedy is expected to earn between $8 million and $10 million.

More about the movie

The comedy movie has a production cost of $10 million and aims to recoup that cost in its opening weekend alone. The film follows the Jackass crew as they perform their final series of dangerous stunts and pranks, marking the end of the franchise. Jackass: Best and Last was released on June 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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