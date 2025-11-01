Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi arrived in theatres on October 31, 2025. Despite the massive fanbase of the Punjabi singer-actress, the romantic comedy failed to make a mark at the box office. It also missed out on entering the top 10 Punjabi openers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 11 collection!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi made an underwhelming start, minting only 11 lakh on day 1 of its box office journey. The word-of-mouth was good as the trailer received favorable reactions, but despite that, there was a lack of footfall in theatres. Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial is also facing competition from Nikka Zaildar 4 at the ticket windows.

Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 12.98 lakhs. The early reviews are mixed, so all eyes are now on the growth during its first weekend. It’s going to be a make-or-break scenario for the Punjabi romantic comedy, which is rumored to be made on a budget of around 5 crores.