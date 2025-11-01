Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi arrived in theatres on October 31, 2025. Despite the massive fanbase of the Punjabi singer-actress, the romantic comedy failed to make a mark at the box office. It also missed out on entering the top 10 Punjabi openers of 2025. Scroll below for the day 11 collection!
Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi made an underwhelming start, minting only 11 lakh on day 1 of its box office journey. The word-of-mouth was good as the trailer received favorable reactions, but despite that, there was a lack of footfall in theatres. Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial is also facing competition from Nikka Zaildar 4 at the ticket windows.
Including taxes, the gross earnings land at 12.98 lakhs. The early reviews are mixed, so all eyes are now on the growth during its first weekend. It’s going to be a make-or-break scenario for the Punjabi romantic comedy, which is rumored to be made on a budget of around 5 crores.
Lowest opening for Shehnaaz Gill!
Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has made a name for herself in the mainstream world. She’s been a part of three films as a lead actress. Unfortunately, Ikk Kudi scored the lowest opening.
Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Honsla Rakh: 2.52 crores
- Thank You For Coming: 1.06 crores
- Ikk Kudi: 11 lakh
Fails to enter the top 10 Punjabi openers of 2025
Ikk Kudi also missed out on another important feat. With a disappointing start, it also failed to enter the top 10 opening days of 2025 in Punjabi cinema. It needed a minimum of 30 lakhs+ to beat Mr & Mrs 420 Again and steal the last spot.
Here are the top 10 Punjabi openers of 2025 (India net collection):
- Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 2.15 crores
- Sarbala Ji: 1.15 crores
- Nikka Zaildar 4: 1 crores
- Akaal: 84 lakhs
- Dakuaan Da Munda 3: 50 lakhs
- Guru Nanak Jahaz: 41 lakhs
- Majhail: 40 lakhs
- Godday Godday Chaa 2: 40 lakhs
- Badnaam: 37 lakhs
- Mr & Mrs 420 Again: 34 lakhs
