Abhishek Bachchan is back in the theaters with I Want To Talk, and the film has opened very low owing to the niche audiences it is targetting. However, this is the same audience who watched Shoojit Sircar’s last theatrical release October, starring Varun Dhawan!

I Want To Talk Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, November 22, the film earned a range of 0.25 – 0.30 crore. This is the second lowest opening of this year after LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’s 0.15 crore. However, the film might grow owing to the positive word of mouth!

Abhishek Bachchan’s Last Opening

Jr Bachchan, arrived in the theaters last year with Ghoomer along with Saiyami Kher. The film opened in theaters and earned 0.85 crore at the box office. AB’s new release has earned only 29% of his last opening at the box office!

Coming to Shoojit Sircar’s target audience for such films, even October had a different audience, and the film starring Varun Dhawan in the lead opened at the box office with 5.15 crore. So it would be interesting to see how I Want To Talk shapes up over the upcoming weekend.

About I Want To Talk

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar the films stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Tom McLaren. The official synopsis of the film says, “A father and his daughter navigate their routine lives in India until an unexpected medical diagnosis alters their path.”

While this film might be Abhishek Bachchan‘s theatrical comeback, that is getting critical acclaim for the film, he might make a massive box office redemption with Shah Rukh Khan’s King, also starring Suhana Khan!

Here are the 10 Hindi films of 2024 that registered the lowest opening at the box office!

LSD 2: Love, Sex & Dhokha 2: 0.15 crore I Want To Talk: 0.25 crore* (estimated) Bastar: The Naxal Story: 0.40 crore Ruslaan: 0.79 crore Do Aur Do Pyaar: 0.80 crore Laapata Ladies: 1.02 crore Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 1.10 crore Ishq Vishk Rebound: 1.20 crore Kill: 1.35 crore Ulajh: 1.37 crore

