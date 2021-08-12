Advertisement

We are just a few hours away from the release of Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film was in the making for a long and expectedly, the audience is eagerly waiting for it to watch. The film has joined the club of Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi, directly releasing on OTT. Out of all, the major attraction is Ajay Devgn, who is coming back after a long gap of 1 and a half years. He was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Let’s take a look at how it fared in our ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Zaalima Coca Cola

Zaalima Coca Cola is the most popular track from the album. The vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and Nora Fatehi’s presence have made the track a chartbuster. Here, around 61% of our audience has liked it. It’s surprisingly less!

Trailer

One of the lengthiest trailers to come out of Bollywood in recent times! However, it did work in favour as the makers got to provide footage to all the leading actors. With a backdrop of war, the film looks high on intensity. It has been liked by 84% of voters.

Advertisement

Teaser

Teaser spanning 32 seconds, presented the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. With a voice-over of Ajay Devgn, the teaser sets the mood for a serious ride. It received love from 85% of voters.

Motion poster

Motion poster is prevalent in the Indian film industry now and Bhuj: The Pride Of India is no exception. It introduced us to the leading characters in a kicka*s style, with BGM being of the next level. 85% people liked it!

First look posters of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha

First look posters had an intriguing look of all three. The most eye-catchy was that of Sonakshi, who looked really different. All looked pumped up and ready for revenge. 86% of our voters liked it!

Ajay’s first look

The first look had Ajay dressed in the uniform with glares. He looked handsome, promising yet another intense performance. 90% of our voters liked it.

Ajay’s character revelation

Back in early 2019, Ajay‘s character was revealed. As shared by himself, he is playing Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It has been liked by 90% of our voters.

1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019

On the whole, Bhuj: The Pride Of India has been rated 88% on hype here by our voters. It’s the most hyped film during the pandemic era, and much better than Salman’s Radhe. Let’s see how it opens and sustains thereafter.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India releases on 13th August 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Click here to see the results.

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Slammed Sara Ali Khan For ‘Dumping’ Sushant Singh Rajput & Compared It To Her Romance With Hrithik Roshan: “Why He Suddenly Became Hostile Is…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube