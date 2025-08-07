The live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated fantasy adventure How to Train Your Dragon received rave reviews from critics after its theatrical release around two months ago. The remake has grossed over $619 million worldwide, surpassing several 2025 titles, including Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Sinners, and 28 Years Later.

Recently, How to Train Your Dragon also outperformed past box office hits like Steven Spielberg’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Daniel Craig’s Casino Royale, and The Passion of the Christ, among others. And now, the film is just inches away from overtaking a widely acclaimed Marvel superhero movie. That film is none other than James Mangold’s Rotten Tomatoes 93%-rated Logan (2017), starring Hugh Jackman as the titular hero.

Let’s take a look at how these two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

How To Train Your Dragon – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $260.8 million

International: $358.2 million

Worldwide: $619.04 million

Logan – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $226.3 million

International: $392.9 million

Worldwide: $619.18 million

With just $139K separating it from Logan, How to Train Your Dragon is inching closer to another milestone. However, with its theatrical run nearly complete, the film’s global box office momentum has naturally slowed. That said, it marks an impressive performance for the live-action adaptation.

Other Marvel Films It Has Outgrossed

Besides Logan, the How to Train Your Dragon remake has also outgrossed several other Marvel superhero movies. The list includes:

Captain America: Brave New World (2025) – $415.1 million Thunderbolts* (2025) – $382.4 million Ant-Man (2015) – $519.3 million Venom: The Last Dance (2024) – $478.9 million Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) – $476 million X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) -$460 million Thor (2011) – $449.3 million Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) – $432.2 million The Wolverine (2013) – $414.8 million X2: X-Men United (2003) -$407.7 million

How to Train Your Dragon – Plot

Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film revolves around Hiccup (played by Mason Thames), the overlooked and misfit son of Berk’s Viking chieftain, Stoick the Vast (played by Gerard Butler). Hiccup’s unlikely friendship with a feared Night Fury dragon challenges everything the Vikings believe about dragons and could change their world forever.

How to Train Your Dragon Trailer

