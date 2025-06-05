Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is not working as it should have been, at least with the ticket pre-sales of the film on BMS! With more than 24 hours remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, the comedy film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani has not shown any great trend on the online booking app!

Akshay Kumar Far Away From Top 3

Currently, Akshay Kumar is far away from entering the top 5 ticket pre-sales for a Hindi film in 2025 on BMS. The comedy film with a huge starcast has managed a ticket sale of 79.3K tickets on BMS in advance before the release of the film.

Housefull 5 VS Top 3 Ticket Pre-Sales

Housefull 5 is currently the fifth-best film for ticket pre-sales on BMS. It needs to axe Sanam Teri Kasam and Raid 2’s 134K to become the fifth best selling film on BMS with its pre-sales. However, it would make a difference only if it axes Sky Force and claim the third spot!

Will Akshay Kumar Enter The Top 3

Akshay Kumar‘s laughter riot film is currently in need of 68.7K ticket sales to axe 148K ticket pre-sales by Sky Force. It would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar enters the top 3!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Hindi film on BMS in 2025.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Sky Force: 148K** Raid 2: 134K | Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Housefull 5: 79.3K (1 day to go) Badass Ravikumar: 67K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K** Kesari Chapter 2 : 47K YJHD RR: 42K Jaat: 41K

*denotes tickets at Rs 99/112

** denotes tickets at a discounted price

Housefull 5 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the tickets booked by Housefull 5 on BMS ever since the advance ticket sales commenced.

June 1: 9.5K

June 2: 13.48K

June 3: 21.63K

June 4: 34.69K

Total: 79.3K

