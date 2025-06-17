It would be safe to say Akshay Kumar has redeemed himself at the box office, as Housefull 5 is enjoying a rock-solid run. In order to beat the mid-week blues, the makers sold tickets at discounted rates again on the second Tuesday. Scroll below for the early trends on day 12.

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 12 Early Estimates

All eyes are on the 175 crore mark, after which Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial will axe Raid 2 at the Indian box office. On day 12, Housefull 5 made estimated earnings of 4-4.50 crores. It witnessed a decent growth of 5-18% compared to 3.80 crores earned on Monday, thanks to the discounted ticket prices.

The net box office collections in the domestic circuit will land around 170.49-170.99 crores. In the next two days, Housefull 5 will successfully beat the lifetime collections of Raid 2 (177.83 crores*) and become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It needs less than 8 crores in the kitty to achieve the mark.

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid grossers

Exciting times ahead as Akshay Kumar is set to unlock the 200 crore club for the first time in 2025. Previously, Sky Force (134.93 crores) and Kesari Chapter 2 (94.45 crores*) lagged behind by a huge margin.

Interestingly, it will be the first film of Khiladi Kumar to cross the 200 crore mark in the post-Covid era.

Take a look at top 10 Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid worldwide grossers below:

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores Housefull 5 – 170.49-170.99 crores (estimates) OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.45 crores* Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores Ram Setu – 64 crores Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crores Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crores

