After much anticipation, Housefull 5 was finally released in theatres worldwide today, i.e., June 6, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and a star-studded cast, the comedy thriller has scored the third-best opening of 2025 in Bollywood. It has also achieved a massive milestone for Khiladi Kumar in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for the day 1 early estimates.

How much did Housefull 5 earn on day 1?

There’s barely any competition at the ticket windows. Raid 2 and Kesari Chapter 2 are close to wrapping up their theatrical run. Even Bhool Chuk Maaf is no threat. Enjoying a freeway, Housefull 5 earned around 23-25 crores on day 1. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial opened on expected lines despite the mixed word-of-mouth.

Scored 3rd best opening of 2025 in Bollywood

Housefull 5 has surpassed the opening day collection of Raid 2 and every single Bollywood release of 2025 except two. It remained only behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

Take a look at the top 5 opening-day collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Housefull 5: 23-25 crores (estimates) Raid 2: 19.71 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores

Jaat (9.62 crores) is now out of the top 5. It is also to be noted that Akshay Kumar has scored his highest opening of 2025 by surpassing his earlier releases – Kesari Chapter 2 (7.84 crores) and Sky Force (15.30 crores).

Akshay Kumar scores his 2nd biggest post-Covid opening!

Housefull 5 also managed to beat all Akshay Kumar post-Covid releases except Sooryavanshi on day 1.

Check out the top 10 opening day collections of Akshay Kumar films in the post-Covid era:

Sooryavanshi: 26.29 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 16.07 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Ram Setu: 15.25 crores Bachchhan Paandey: 13.25 crores Samrat Prithviraj: 10.70 crores OMG 2: 10.26 crores Raksha Bandhan: 8.20 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crores Khel Khel Mein: 5.23 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 1 Summary

Budget: 225 crores

Advance Booking: 8.02 crores

Morning Occupancy: 13.62%

Box Office Collection 23-25 crores (estimates)

