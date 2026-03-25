Hoppers is holding strong at the domestic box office, and after days of dominance, it dropped from the top spot this weekend. On its 3rd Monday, the Pixar original posted one of the biggest domestic box-office drops since its release, yet still earned record numbers for an original animation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is tracking to earn $150 million at the domestic box office, and it will achieve it in the upcoming weeks. The animated feature has no competition in the same genre at the cinemas. The family movie is holding strongly amid steep competition now from this weekend. It will face more competition next month.

Hoppers witnessed the biggest drop at the North American box office since its release

According to Box Office Mojo, Hoppers has collected a solid $1.4 million on its third Monday in North America. It has registered the 3rd biggest 3rd Monday for an original animation in over a decade. The Pixar original has experienced the largest drop in North America since its release. The film dropped by 61.4% from last Monday, and this might be the Project Hail Mary effect.

It is more than Coco‘s $1.1 million but below The Wild Robot’s $3.5 million and Elemental’s $3 million 3rd Monday gross. After its third Monday, the domestic total of the animated feature is $121.6 million. The movie is expected to earn between $180 million and $220 million at the North American box office in its original run.

More about the film

The Pixar original has collected $122.2 million at the international box office. Allied to the domestic cume of $121.6 million, the worldwide cume has reached $243.8 million. It is inches away from crossing the $250 million. The film was made on an estimated budget of $150 million and is still far from breaking even. Hoppers was released on March 6.

Box office summary of Hoppers

Domestic – $121.6 million

International – $122.2 million

Worldwide – $243.8 million

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