The verdict is out for the Jordan Peele-produced sports horror drama, Him. The movie has landed below the projected range on its opening weekend at the North American box office, and its overseas performance is also disappointing. It was also predicted after the reviews came out, and they were mostly negative. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sports horror drama starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, and Tim Heidecker is a complete flop among the critics. However, one good thing is that it has a decent production budget, which is not hard to recover from. However, the road ahead will be tough since it achieved an underwhelming debut.

Him’s opening weekend collection at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jordan Peele’s film Him collected $13.5 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It was expected to earn between $15 million and $20 million at the domestic box office in its debut weekend. However, due to negative word-of-mouth, Peele’s movie remains significantly below that range.

Three-day opening weekend breakdown of the film

Day 1, Friday – $6.5 million

Day 2, Saturday – $4.3 million

Day 3, Sunday – $2.7 million

Total – $13.5 million

Worldwide opening weekend update

Him at least managed to debut at #2 in the domestic box office rankings on its opening weekend. But it bombed miserably at the overseas box office, collecting just $362K from 25 markets. Allied to the domestic opening, the global opening collection of the sports horror flick is $13.86 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $$13.5 million

International – $362K

Worldwide – $13.8 million

More about Him

Jordan Peele‘s Him had an estimated production budget of $27 million, which is quite decent and achievable. But the poor opening has cast a shadow of doubt on its entire theatrical run. Him needs around $67.5 million to break even at the box office. The story follows a young athlete who enters a world of terror after being invited to train with a legendary champion, only to discover that the mentor’s charisma slowly twists into something far more sinister. Him was released on September 19.

