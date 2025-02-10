Sony’s new R-rated horror thriller Heart Eyes has landed at the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart as projected. However, the film earned lower than the predicted opening weekend range. The movie opened with positive reviews, carrying a reported production budget of $18 million. Scroll below for the deets.

Its lack of star power and being released on the Super Bowl weekend might be one of the reasons for an underwhelming weekend despite showing promise with its release-day collection. The movie was directed by Josh Ruben, who has directed Scare Me and Werewolves Within. It is a romantic comedy slasher with a B- rating on CinemaScore.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Heart Eyes collected only $8.5 million on its three-day opening weekend, whereas it was predicted to earn between $11 million and $14 million. It is 22.7-39.3% less than the expected prediction. However, the film did manage to beat Mufasa: The Lion King and a fellow new release, Love Hurts, at the domestic box office by a considerable margin.

The horror flick came in below The Menu’s $9 million, Companion’s $9.3 million, Thanksgiving’s $10.3 million, and Abigail’s $10.3 million. It has not been released in the international markets. Heart Eyes is running across 3,102 theatres in the United States.

Dog Man had a stronghold at the US box office and, therefore, came in at the top of the domestic box office chart with a $13 million gross. Check out the top five films of this weekend.

5. Companion – $3.0 million

4. Mufasa: The Lion King – $3.9 million

3. Love Hurts – $5.8 million

2. Heart Eyes – $8.5 million

1. Dog Man – $13.7 million

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Heart Eyes collected $3.38 million on Saturday and $1.36 million on Sunday. The film, which starred Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster, was released in theatres on February 7.

