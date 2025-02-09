Christopher Nolan directed Interstellar has finally been re-released in India after being postponed due to Pushpa 2. The movie is benefitting from this decision as it has collected winning numbers on its Day 2, despite multiple Indian films running in the theatres. Scroll below for the deets.

Nolan has a considerable fan following in India, and it has been one of the most anticipated Hollywood re-releases in recent times. This movie was originally released in 2014 and has been re-released in several places on the occasion of its tenth anniversary, which began in 2024. The film has arrived only at IMAX theatres, but that did not stop the fans from flocking to the theatres to watch this cinematic brilliance.

Interstellar is one of Christopher Nolan’s most popular movies, and its opening weekend at the Indian box office will potentially collect the same number this time around. The Hollywood blockbuster collected a solid 10 crore in the first three days of its release back in 2014, and now it might earn the same amount or even more than that.

The movie experienced a 50% hike in collection on Day 2 of its release. For the unversed, Nolan’s film collected 2.5 crore on Day 1 and another solid 3.75 crore on Day 2. Interstellar has collected 6.25 crore in two days and requires another 3.75 crore to reach the 10 crore mark and be on par with the film’s OG collection from the first three days in India. It is a positive sign indicating a successful re-run for the film.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Christopher Nolan’s film was re-released in December 2024 in the United States. It collected $15.2 million during this re-release. The sci-fi film has collected $203.22 million in the US and $746.01 million worldwide.

Interstellar has an ensemble cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. It was re-released in India on February 7, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

