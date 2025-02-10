Dog Man also maintained its top spot in the domestic chart in its second weekend. New releases Heart Eyes and Love Hurts could not budge the animated feature. The film has also crossed the first significant milestone at the box office in North America despite seeing a harsh drop from its opening weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The animated feature was made on a reported budget of $40 million and has already recovered worldwide. It has been produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures. The film also expanded overseas and is moving towards the $100 million milestone worldwide.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Dog Man, the spin-off of Captain Underpants, is once again at #1 after collecting a strong $13.7 million on its second three-day weekend. The film might have suffered because of the two debuts and the Super Bowl LIX, as it experienced a harsh drop of -61.9% from the opening weekend.

The animated feature has hit a $54.1 million cume in the United States in just 10 days. The film is reportedly eyeing a $85 million to $90 million run in the United States. Based on the trade analyst’s report, the animated feature expanded from 29 to 41 markets, collecting $6.6 million on the third weekend. It went up +57.1% last weekend due to a strong $4 million debut in the United Kingdom.

Dog Man has reached the $11.9 million overseas cume, and allied to its $54.1 million domestic cume, the film has collected $66 million globally so far. It has already raked in 65% more than its reported production budget. It might cross the $100 million milestone globally next weekend. The movie requires around $80 million to reach break-even, and it seems feasible. We have to wait and see how much the film drops on its third weekend.

Peter Hastings’ film Dog Man was released in the theatres on January 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

