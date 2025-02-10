Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2 once again leaves everyone stunned with its second Sunday collection. It has beaten Joaquin Phoenix’s blockbuster Joker’s worldwide haul to become one of the top 40 highest-grossing films of all time. It has also surpassed Moana 2’s global haul in two weeks only and from a single market. This is not just a movie but a phenomenon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2019 DC film held the record for the highest-grossing R-rated film until last year after being surpassed by Deadpool & Wolverine. Phoenix won the Best Actor Academy Award for his performance. It collected $1.08 billion worldwide. Another movie beaten by the Ne Zha sequel is Moana 2, which was released in November last year and is the third highest-grossing film of 2024. The Moana sequel entered the billion-dollar club and has earned $1.03 billion worldwide.

Now, based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 grossed a magnificent $104.3 million on its second Sunday, which is absolutely remarkable. It has registered the biggest second Sunday in a single market ever, dropping just a 6.5% drop from last Sunday for a $1.1 billion cume. It has thus surpassed Joker’s $1.08 billion global haul as the 39th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide.

In addition, the Ne Zha sequel has also surpassed Moana 2’s $1.05 billion as the 8th highest-grossing film post-COVID and the 7th highest-grossing animation ever. The film has achieved all that in just 12 days. According to the report, the sequel has hit 159.7 million admissions in China alone, making it the most-watched film in a single market in modern times.

Ne Zha 2 has registered $15.8 million in pre-sales for the second Monday and is playing over 232K screenings today. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $80 million and has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $936 million domestic haul as the highest-grossing film in a single territory. It took the movie around 165 days to achieve this feat, which was beaten by the Ne Zha sequel in less than eleven days.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

