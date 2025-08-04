Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu enjoyed immense pre-release hype. Unfortunately, it did not live upto the expectations, and the negative reviews spoiled the party. The box office collection has dropped below one crore, and there’s barely any hope. Scroll below for a day 11 update!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 11

Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna’s directorial was released in 5 languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Within the first week, it wrapped up its theatrical run in all the belts except the homeground, Tollywood. As per Sacnilk, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned 68 lakhs on day 11. It showcased a 54% jump compared to 44 lakhs earned on the second Saturday.

A movie made on a staggering budget of 300 crore, showcasing such trends in its second weekend, is simply disappointing. The net earnings in India have concluded at 82.26 crores after 11 days, which is approximately 97.06 crores in gross collection.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 80.86 crores

Weekend 2 – 1.40 crores

Total – 82.26 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu vs Kuberaa Box Office

While Pawan Kalyan’s starrer should have landed among the top 3 Tollywood grossers of 2025, it ended up becoming a bigger disaster than Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film. It needs only 8.63 crores to beat Kuberaa and steal the fourth spot. But it will further fall during the weekdays, which means the considerable gap may be out of reach. All eyes on the Monday collections!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 82.26 crores* HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores Court: State vs A Nobody: 40.64 crores Kingdom: 40.56 crores*

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Summary (11 days)

Budget: 300 crores

India net: 82.26 crores

Budget recovery: 27.4%

India gross: 97.06 crores

Overseas gross: 14.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 111.31 crores

Verdict: Flop

