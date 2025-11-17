Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam are receiving a lot of praise for their Bollywood courtroom drama, Haq. Suparn Varma’s directorial is maintaining a stable momentum despite strict competition, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth. It has now emerged as the lead actor’s third highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Haq Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Haq added 1.20 crores to the kitty on day 10. It enjoyed a further growth from 1.10 crores garnered on the second Saturday. The beginning of the second weekend was slow, since it had earned only 65 lakhs on Friday, but the courtroom drama bounced back strongly!

The total box office collection in India concludes at 16.95 crore net, after 10 days. Haq has emerged as Emraan Hashmi’s #1 film in 2025, after Ground Zero witnessed a disappointing end, earning only 7.77 crores in its domestic lifetime.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 14 crores

Weekend 2: 2.95 crores

Total: 16.95 crores

What is the budget of Haq?

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama is reportedly mounted on a budget of 40 crores. In 10 days, the producers have recovered around 42.37% of the estimated cost. It is now also facing competition from De De Pyaar De 2, along with Thamma, The Taj Story, and others, which is making the theatrical journey challenging.

Emerges as Emraan Hashmi’s #3 film post-COVID

There’s good news as Haq has surpassed the lifetime collection of Selfiee (2023) to become Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. The courtroom drama will conclude its box office journey at the second spot, as beating OG (194.05 crores) will be impossible.

Check out Emraan Hashmi’s films at the post-COVID box office:

Tiger 3 (2023) – 286 crores They Call Him OG (2025) – 194.05 crores Haq (2025) – 16.95 crores Selfiee (2023) – 16.5 crores Ground Zero (2025) – 7.77 crores Chehre (2021) – 3.5 crores

Haq Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 40 crores

India net: 16.95 crores

Budget recovery: 42.37%

India gross: 20 crores

