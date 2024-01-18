It was a good day for HanuMan as 2.25 crores came in the Hindi version. The fact that it has stayed above the 2 crores mark is nice because it ensures that today will stay on to be good as well. On Tuesday, the film had collected 2.60 crores so the drop is minimal.

That said, what also cannot be ignored is the fact that there is a drop. Generally, for films like these, the collections actually keep getting better and better with each passing day. That has been seen for some of the mid-budget South as well as Marathi films in the last. Especially with zero competition around it, this Teja Sajja film should rather have stayed in the 2.75-3 crores zone, and that’s what would have been termed as a very good trend.

That said, the film, HanuMan is a success for sure, and now it boils down to how the second weekend turns out to be. Of course, it will be better than the first weekend, but then the extra numbers that it gathers during the next four days will go a long way in deciding the extent of a lifetime that it would manage to get. 50 crores are given for the film, and 60-70 crores is also a possibility, but for that, the second weekend needs to be in excess of 15 crores at least. Currently, the film stands at 21.02 crores, and the first week will now close at the 23 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

