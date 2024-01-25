It was a fair Wednesday for HanuMan (Hindi), as 1.05 crore came in. The film has now been seeing drops over the weekdays, as is evident from the fact that on a partial holiday, Monday collections were 2.30 crore, followed by 1.25 crore on Tuesday, and now Wednesday numbers have come down.

The need of the hour was for the film to stay over one crore right till the close of the second week, but now, with Fighter releasing today and collections anyways down to 1.05 crore on Wednesday, the numbers will reduce further.

One just hopes that it doesn’t get into that 50-60 lakhs range and somehow manages to be around 80 lakhs at least. Yes, it would be tough, but then the Teja Sajja film needs that in case it has to grow again to substantial numbers from Friday onwards.

The good news is that it’s a national holiday tomorrow, so the film has good potential to hit that one crore mark even with a severely reduced screen and show count. So far, HanuMan has accumulated 38.84 crore, and though a 50 crore lifetime is still on, the push needs to happen this weekend itself to make that happen.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office Collection 2023: With 12,226 Crore Indian Cinema Takes A Massive Jump Of 224% In 2 Years, Hindi Cinema Owns 44% Of The Total

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News