HanuMan (Hindi) did well on Monday, as 2.30 crore more came in. On Friday, the film had collected 2.05 crore so there has actually been a jump. Moreover, the day acted like a partial holiday of sorts due to the Ram Mandir ceremony, resulting in an off day being announced at several offices and institutions. The day was also auspicious for many, given the kind of genre that it belongs to, and hence, everything fell into place.

The sentiment is continuing today as well, so the drop would be comparatively lesser. Post that, there would be one more day for the film to stay around the same lines since it’s inevitable that there would be a drop on Thursday due to Fighter arriving on the big screen. As long as it stays over the 1 crore mark, it would be good enough since the Republic Day holiday is soon after, and then the weekend will take over, which means HanuMan will have scope for additional footfalls in days to come.

So far, the Teja Sajja film has collected 36.54 crore, and while the 40 crore mark would be comfortably surpassed by the time the second weekend is through, it’s now about how much ahead of that it can go before stepping into the third week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

