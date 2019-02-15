Gully Boy Box Office: Emerges As BEST Ever Opener For Alia Bhatt!

Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has finally hit the theatres and it has set the screens on fire! Ever since, the trailer and songs were launched, the buzz of the film was sky high. The rap in it has grabbed the maximum attention of the audiences.

Apart from that, the performance of Alia and Ranveer has also being appreciated by the viewers. Speaking about the first day numbers, it has taken a flying start at the box office by collecting 19.40 crores.

With this, Gully Boy has emerged as the highest opener ever for Alia. The film has successfully surpassed her previous film Shaandaar (13.10 crores) in the list. Though her film Shaandaar was a flop at the box office but it still was Alia’s highest opener. Well, it’s a huge achievement for the Raazi actress!

Before Gully Boy, Alia impressed us with her splendid performance in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Time and again, she has proved her flawless act.

Post Gully Boy, she will be seen in Kalank with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. She also has Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen working again with Ranveer Singh in Takht which will release next year.

