Exclusive: Ranveer Singh’s Takht To Release On Diwali 2020 – Varun Dhawan’s Rannbhoomi Postponed!

A few months back, Dharma Productions announced that Shashank Khaitan would direct a film titled Rannbhoomi that would feature Varun Dhawan as a warrior. However, now it is more or less confirmed that the film has been put on a back-burner owing to script issues and the director – actor duo will work on an action film on the lines of the Mission Impossible Franchise. Dharma Productions had blocked Diwali weekend for the release of Rannbhoomi however, as the slot is now vacant, it would soon be occupied by Karan Johar for his next directorial, Takht.

“In the past, Dharma Productions had blocked the Diwali 2016 weekend for the release of Shudhhi, however as the film got shelved, Karan Johar went ahead to release his own directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on the same slot. History will repeat itself now as his next, a period drama titled Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jahnvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will hit the screen during the Diwali 2020 weekend initially blocked for Rannbhoomi,” said a source close to development.

The source further added saying that the much-anticipated film will be made on a humongous scale and the pre-production on the looks of the characters from the film has already begun. “The movie will go on floors by mid-next year, however given the scale at which the film is planned, enormous amount of pre-production is required. Efforts are taken to present Ranveer Singh in a never seen before avatar given the fact that the actor has already been a part of two period films,” concluded the source.

Tahkt will be the third Diwali release for Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie marks his collaboration with Ranveer Singh for the first time and the director has on record spoken about his excitement to team up with a powerhouse of talent like Ranveer Singh. Tahkt is set in the Mughal Era and narrates the tale of two warring brothers, essayed by Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. An official confirmation is still awaited. Ranveer Singh has few of the most promising films lined up for release in the next two years like Simmba, Gully Boy, 83′ and Takht.