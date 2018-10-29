Koffee With Karan 6: 5 ‘Dirty’ Things Said By Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar On The Show; Strictly For Adults!

Koffee With Karan 6: Yesterday, the 2nd episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan premiered, and it was nothing short of insanity! On the couch were Khiladi Akshay Kumar & probably his biggest fan who knows him better than Akshay himself – Ranveer Singh! While we couldn’t stop our laughter the entire episode, what we also witnessed were the inside and dirty jokes which even if KJo didn’t want, got ‘articulated’!

Here are the top 5 times when the trio couldn’t stop themselves from getting down & dirty with their inside jokes:

1. Ranveer – Akshay discussing about dancing in undies:

Akshay was sharing a weird co-incidence with Ranveer saying that just like RS danced in a red underwear in his 9th movie, even Akshay performed a song in his 9th movie in a blue underwear, to which the later promptly said something quirky!

Ranveer Singh: “(In) It’s my life… he’s introd(uced) in chuddies bro”

Akshay Kumar: Same (as Ranveer)…the red one & I was in the blue one”

Ranveer Singh: “When you see it, you know ‘where it’s at'”

To which, Karan Johar interrupted and said “Can you not get so graphic” & RS further said, “Nobody figured it out.. you want to ARTICULATE it?”

We wish we wouldn’t have, but sadly we did articulate all that you meant, Ranveer!

2. Ranveer Singh mocking KJo’s gunshot act:

So, Karan was giving cues to Akki & Ranveer for doing a scene and he had to make sound of a gunshot. Ranveer couldn’t help but laugh his heart out to the way Karan was making the gun sound. He even went onto give some naughty unusual gesture that the picture above will give you signs about. (We didn’t say anything at all!)

3. Why are you broadcasting my “Pubes”:

While pointing out Ranveer’s weird fashion sense, a picture of his cut out beard & moustache hair was broadcasted, to which RS reacted, “why are you broadcasting my pubes”. Although later Johar clarified that it was his beard hair, the sin was already committed! Haha but that’s not it!

Akshay Kumar : “That Is Your Goti?… What is this.. I didn’t understand!” While KJo pretty much understood that he was playing around, RS went onto explain, ” those are the hands of my mustache & that is my goti…”

Karan while laughing stopped him saying, “Stop it..” But Akki is Akki.. he furthermore said,” this is your goti? why does your goti looking like this”

4. The Rapid Fire Dirt! :

While deciding to who will go first for the rapid fire round, Ranveer said, “Bada ye hai (Akshay), pehle ye jayega” to which Akshay was prompt to answer “Chota iska hai….” and then they both burst out in laughter. Meanwhile, Karan missed out on the inside joke and when asked, Ranveer says,”..It’s not very star worldish”

5. RS getting with naughty with KJo:

Karan: SLB / Vikram Aditya Motwani / Zoya Akhtar.. who directs in the way you like it?

Ranveer: I’m looking forward to Karan giving me the way I like it!

We had a blast with the fun, inside & dirty jokes that the duo made us witness in the episode! How about you?