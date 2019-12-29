Good Newwz Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Getting Stronger With Each Passing Day

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz is doing very well at the Box Office in its first weekend. After showing a healthy jump on Saturday, the film is looking towards another strong day today i.e. Sunday.

Good Newwz took a very positive start at the Box Office today as the morning occupancy shot up. On an average, Good Newwz has recorded 40-45% occupancy in multiplexes compared to 30% yesterday which is a good number.

The footfalls will further improve in noon and evening shows but night shows will drop because it’s a working day tomorrow. Overall, Good Newwz is all set for a big Sunday which will also lead the film towards a healthy first weekend.

Meanwhile, recently Salman Khan opened up about Good Newwz opening less than his Dabangg 3. Salman said, “I would have been the happiest if Akki’s film could have opened with bigger numbers than that of ours but this is also good. I believe that it is not just about my film or Akki’s or of Shahrukh’s film. I say all of our films should get a bigger opening and earn a lot of money because it is good for our film industry. Yes, it is less but it is not a bad opening at all, it is a damn good opening considering the present situation of our country.”

