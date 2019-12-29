Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Relationship Has Daddy Suniel Shetty’s Blessings?

Rumours about Athiya Shetty dating Indian Cricketer KL Rahul have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. And recently, the duo shared another picture on their social media handle with reference to Athiya’s dad and actor Suniel Shetty’s cult comedy, Hera Pheri.

The picture saw Athiya and Rahul in a telephone booth and the image was captioned asking, “Hello, Devi Parsad…?” While Rahul is seen holding the receiver to the traditional telephone, Athiya is laughing standing next to him.

The post got several reactions from people including Rahul’s close friend and cricketer Hardik Pandya who called the duo “cuties”. But what caught our attention was a comment from Suniel Shetty himself. The man commented on the post with a slew of the laughing emoji’s!

For the unversed, the dating rumors about the duo sparked when designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about Rahul on Instagram in August. Athiya had put up a motivational message on Instagram which read, “Trust the timing of your life.” To this Phadnis commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur ????” To which, Athiya replied: “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!”

Meanwhile, Athiya’s last outing Motichoor Chanknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, ran into several controversies and eventually failed to impress the audiences.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!