Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Takes A Dig At PM Narendra Modi’s Personal Life! Deets Inside

Amidst the on-going CAA protests in the country, several celebrities came forward to put their opinion against the Modi Govt’s decision. While actors like Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel supported the step, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Farhan Akhtar amongst others criticised it. Now, Anurag Kashyap who was one of the criticisers has taken another dig at the Prime Minister.

The filmmaker had quit Twitter in August last year but came forward to speak about the on-going crisis during the Jamia Protests row. Now, taking to his Twitter, while replied to a troll, Anurag took a dig at PM Modi’s personal life. He wrote, “Jiski biwi chhod ke chali jaati hai aur family nahin hoti hai , pata hai na aagay chal ke woh kya banta hai ? Modi ji se poocho ??”

Jiski biwi chhod ke chali jaati hai aur family nahin hoti hai , pata hai na aagay chal ke woh kya banta hai ? Modi ji se poocho ?? https://t.co/uzFPaHeYly — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 28, 2019

But that’s not it. A user took to the comment section and asked him, “Have you fixed 2 hours for heckling trolls mza aata h”

To this, Kashyap amusingly replied, “Sirf sone se pehle”

Meanwhile, recently Anurag Kashyap apologised publicly after he revealed on social media that he had taken part in anti-Mandal Commission protests in the nineties.

It all started when a user tweeted on Monday: “Did Anurag Kashyap or Shivam Vij ever join any protest? They are afraid of being killed? You can pull someone. But don’t push.”

Replying to the tweet, Kashyap wrote in Hindi that he took part in the protests in Mumbai’s August Kranti Marg last week, in Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011 and also the anti-Mandal Commission protests in the nineties.

Replying to the filmmaker’s tweet, a user named Tejas Harad wrote: “Liberals are incoherent khichdi. They will support whatever the coolest thing is there to support at any moment. Also, thanks for telling us you are a casteist prick, @anuragkashyap72”.

The “Manmarziyaan” helmer immediately apologised for his earlier tweet, in two separate tweets.

