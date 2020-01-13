Good Newwz Box Office: Karan Johar’s Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani enjoyed a decent third weekend despite the mega releases- Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, hitting the cinemas. The film has become the 17th entrant in Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019.

With an estimated cost of 95 crores, Good Newwz has accumulated 190.06 crores till now, thus making ROI (Return On Investment) of 95.06 crores to yield a profit of 100.06%. It is currently at 17th position in profitable list. The film is expected to cross Batla House, Kesari and Housefull 4 in the coming days.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz released on 27th December 2019.

Meanwhile, overwhelmed by the success of the film, Raj Mehta shared, “It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s lives. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” reports IANS.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and, asked about what is the best advice he has got from K.Jo, Mehta shared: “We had a session before my first day of shooting. More than any technical advice he spoke to me about people management. I will keep it in mind for the rest of my career. This was my debut film and I was handling successful actors like Akshay sir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He said that as a director, make sure to extract the best performance out of them but treat them with respect so that they all feel comfortable and wish to work with you again. It is the experience that counts.”

