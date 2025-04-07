Good Bad Ugly Box Office: Ajith Kumar Registers Only 26% Of Vidaamuyarchi's Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly trailer has received mixed responses from fans, but the film is trending well with its ticket sales on BMS. The action biggie is all set to arrive in the theaters on April 10, and it has registered ticket pre-sales of 183K.

Trending Better Than Vidaamuyarchi!

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film is currently trending better than his last release, Vidaamuyarchi’s ticket pre-sales on BMS. With 3 days before release, Vidaamuyarchi registered a ticket pre-sales of 166K.

Will Good Bad Ugly Beat Vidaamuyarchi?

Vidaamuyarchi’s final pre-sales on BMS were 689K in total. Currently, Good Bad Ugly has registered only 26% of Vidaamuyarchi’s final pre-sales on BMS. It would be interesting to see if GBU picks up pace on BMS and overpowers Ajith Kumar’s last release.

Check out the ticket pre-sales for Kollywood films on BMS three days before their release.

Leo: 898K

Jailer: 344K

The Greatest Of All Time: 325K

Good Bad Ugly: 183K *

* VidaaMuyarchi: 166K

Vettaiyan: 141K

Will Good Bad Ugly Enter Kollywood Top 5?

Good Bad Ugly needs to beat Vidaamuyarchi‘s total ticket sales of 689K to enter the top 5 ticket pre-sales for Kollywood films on BMS. However, it would be impossible to touch the top 3 spots owned by Leo, Jailer, and The Greatest Of All Time, which registered more than 1 million ticket pre-sales on BMS.

About Good Bad Ugly

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, alongside Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, Rahul Dev, and others. The film is all set to release in the theaters on April 10 and will clash with Sunny Deol’s Jaat in Hindi in the theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

