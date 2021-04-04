Godzilla vs Kong Box Office: The battle of two gigantic creatures is storming the global box office. Despite the scare of COVID-19, the film has set the cash registers ringing. Even in India, where the situation for theatres isn’t favourable, the film is earning more than the domestic outings. On 31st March, the monster verse debuted at the US box office, and as expected, the response is terrific.

For the unversed, Godzilla vs Kong released in India, China and other territories on 26th March. While China is leading the race, other territories too have put up an amazing show. With such a positive response all over, cinephiles in the US were anticipating the film badly and when it released Wednesday, they flocked theatres in promising numbers.

Godzilla vs Kong has accumulated $27.9 million in the first three days of its release. The film released on Wednesday is enjoying an extended 5-day weekend. As per trade experts, the film is expected to cross $42 million.

Back in India, despite three Hindi films already playing (Mumbai Saga, Roohi, Saina) and two new releases (Koi Jaane Na, Flight), it was Godzilla vs Kong that collected the most, and that too manifold, on Friday (2nd April). On the 10th day of the release, it managed to bring in 1.50 crores*. On Thursday, the film had brought in 2.15 crores so this is an expected drop.

It’s the only film that is collecting well other than South releases like Master and a couple of other biggies from there, and in the times when survival is the key, it’s the battle between a Godzilla and King Kong which is attracting a certain degree of footfalls.

