Ram Charan and Kiara Advani led Game Changer was expected to add another feather in the cap of the Telugu industry. It enjoyed a massive pre-release hype and made a good opening in the Hindi belt. But the graph has been witnessing a downward trend ever since. Scroll below for the latest box office collection on day 3.

Directed by S Shankar, the political action thriller was released in theatres worldwide on January 11, 2024. It opened to decent reviews from critics as well as audiences. Unfortunately, there has been a negative wave around the film about its box office collections, which is gradually impacting the spot bookings.

Day 3 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Game Changer has made box office collections in the range of 7.80-8.20 crores on day 3. It has witnessed another drop of 7-3% compared to 8.43 crores earned on Saturday. The opening weekend total now comes to 24.87-25.27 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Game Changer Hindi below:

Day 1: 8.64 crores

Day 2: 8.43 crores

Day 3: 7.80-8.20 crores (estimates)

Total: 24.87-25.27 crores

Devara vs Game Changer Opening Weekend

Ram Charan has come to the big screens with a solo release almost 2 years after the grand success of RRR. Game Changer is being constantly compared with Devara, as it marked his leading co-star Jr NTR’s solo release in 2024.

In the opening weekend, Devara had accumulated 29.52 crores. Ram has unfortunately stayed behind in the case. It is now to be seen how the film fairs during its first week.

Sankranti holiday upcoming!

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer left behind Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru to mark the biggest opening for a Sankranti release. Hopefully, it will witness a good boost during the holiday, which falls on January 14, 2025. There will also be Lohri celebrations across various parts of the country tomorrow, which will help drive the footfalls. After that, the regular working days will come into play and the trends will majorly determine its lifetime run at the box office.

