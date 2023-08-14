Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): There’s absolutely stopping for both the films that recently hit the theatres. While Sunny Leone and Ameesha Patel starrer is leading the race, Akshay Kumar has been garnering accolades from one and all. After having a stupendous weekend, both the films have passed the Monday litmus test with flying colours the former has already crossed the 100 crore mark on its first weekend, and the latter one is likely to cross the 50 crore mark soon. Scroll down for details.

Both films were released on August 11, facing a massive box office clash. While Sunny starrer was one of the most-anticipated films, Akshay Kumar starrer was mired in controversy. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have already broken many records with their collections on their first Monday. Leading the game once again Sunny Deol starrer has created a ruckus at the box office and earned around Rs 38-40 crore*, while Akshay Kumar’s Monday has turned out to be better than its opening day as it has garner around Rs 11-13 crore* on the 4th day of its release. With their latest numbers, both the films’ total collections now stand at Rs 172.88-174.88 crore* and Rs 54.11-56.11 crore*, respectively.

Well looking at the latest numbers, Gadar 2’s Monday is one of the highest Mondays of all time, while the other one’s Monday collections are higher than its opening day. Despite facing a huge clash, both films are managing to bring their own set of audiences to the theatres.

For those who’ve come in late, Anil Sharma directorial collected 134.88 crore while OMG 2 inched closer to 50 crore and earned Rs 43.11 cr in the first three days at the box office. On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Jailer has also been dragging audience to the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

