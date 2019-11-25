Frozen 2 Box Office Day 3: Disney’s Animation Film Goes Strength To Strength In India

Frozen 2 Box Office: Disney’s latest animation film Frozen 2 has managed to impress at the Box Office. The film has managed to rake handsome bucks at the BO despite clashing with multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti.

Frozen 2 earned 3.35 crores on Friday, 7.10 crores on Saturday and 8.65 crores on Sunday thus taking the weekend total to 22.74 crores. The collections may not look big but it must be noted that it was a very small release and edged past the lifetime business of Frozen on Day 1 itself. Also, the film’s trending from Day 1 to Day 3 has been excellent which is good enough for the makers.

Frozen 2 has already earned 6-7 times more than the first part of the franchise and has also become one of the highest-earning animation films in India.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 co-directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee say creating a sequel of Frozen was very hard, as they wanted to explore new places and introduce new characters without losing the essence of the story.

Set in fantastical land of Arendelle, Frozen is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions. Elsa is struggling to accept her magical icy powers and effervescent Anna is trying to find a bond with her sister

Frozen 2 brings back their story as they continue on the journey of finding their own self, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present.

“Making the sequel was extremely challenging. We wanted to have our characters go to a different place and go outside of Arendelle. And we knew we wanted to have new characters to expand this world a bit,” Buck said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!