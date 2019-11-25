We LOVED Ranveer Singh’s Performance In Gully Boy & Padmaavat But He Wants People To Acknowledge Simmba

Ranveer Singh has certainly been one actor who has some of the most versatile performances to his credit right from his debut film Band Baja Baraat to Padmaavat and Gully Boy. And now, the actor has found a spot in Film Companions, Adda’s list Of 100 Greatest Performances Of The Decade.

And in his most recent conversation with the editor of Film Companion’s editor, Anupama Chopra, Ranveer Singh says that while his mentor, Aditya Chopra has motivated him to find the right balance between content-driven films and box office numbers he fails to understand why people do not talk about his performance in Simmba as much as his other performances.

Speaking to Chopra in the interview, the Gully Boy actor say’s, “Aditya Chopra motivates me to choose the best of both worlds. ‘You want credible films that do good numbers, that’s what you should always go for.’ Of course, there is a push and pull, every film is different, the appeal of every film is different and I guess that is what I am struggling with even right now.”

Ranveer further revealed, “I am currently preparing for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and we are trying to find the ‘pitch’ of the film. The tone of the film. And Adi is like I want it to appeal it to a wider audience. So I guess you just have to be honest with the material.”

Lastly, Ranveer says that despite having put an equal amount of work and effort in every character he has played so far, he fails to understand why do people feel some roles are rather very easy to carry off when the reality is far from it. “For instance, a film like Simmba that came around the same time as Padmaavat and Gully Boy, and people talk about the ‘performance’ especially my performance in those films more than Simmba and I can never figure out why? Because for me the real performance is in Simmba, because it is really difficult to find the balance because he the same Simmba who in one scene is goofing around and in the next is dead serious about what he wants and what is he going to do next.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, a film that is based on India’s thunderous victory in the 1983 cricket world cup under the captainship of Kapil Dev.

Ranveer will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev and the film also has Deepika Padukone play his on-screen wife with the character of Romi Dev.

