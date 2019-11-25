Shah Rukh Khan Collaborates With Abhishek Bachchan For Bob Biswas & They’re Coming To ‘Kill It’!

While we have to wait for Shah Rukh Khan announcing films starring him, he’s been getting us excited about his new projects as a producer. This year, he produced two amazing projects – Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and Netflix series ‘Bard Of Blood‘ starring Emraan Hashmi.

Today, the superstar announced his next production venture which will star Abhishek Bachchan. SRK and his production house Red Chillies Entertainment took to their Twitter page to share this exciting news. Abhishek will be seen in a film titled Bob Biswas which will be helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and along with Khan, it will be produced by Sujoy Ghosh too.

RCE’s tweet reads, “Nomoshkar! 🙏🏻👓 Thrilled to announce our upcoming film, #BobBiswas in association with Bound Script Production; starring @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @gaurikhan @iamsrk @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma”.

Shah Rukh Khan quoted the tweet and wrote, “#BobBiswas is coming to ‘kill it!’

Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. @RedChilliesEnt @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma”.

Read the tweets below:

Well, we can’t wait to know more about this thrilling project. This project also marks SRK’s second collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh.

Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan also has Anurag Basu’s untitled film also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi.

