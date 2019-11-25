Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra Is India’s Avengers? PLOT LEAKED!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra has been one of the most awaited movies since it was announced. The makers have planned a trilogy around the same. The title Brahmastra holds very special importance to the narrative & things will get clear around the release of the film.

The movie was clashing with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg 3 but it was pushed to the next year. As of now, there is no fixed release date but it’s tentatively releasing in Summer. The news of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo was out recently and he has been shooting for the film.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, “Brahmastra is an ancient weapon that has been broken and stored in the land of gods at multiple places in India. The first part of the trilogy revolves around Shiva’s discovery of fire within him and how that eventually leads him towards the weapon named Brahmastra.”

Not just this, but Nagarjuna’s character will be on the quest of finding this weapon. It’s a journey between good vs evil and the characters are bounded by a weapon & all if this surely rings a bell. We’ve seen, not exactly the same, but a similar plot in Avengers’ franchise.

Characters meet in Varanasi and their source adds, “It is the place where the action kicks off. The premise is like The Avengers franchise wherein the good and evil are on the hunt to collect something powerful, with the good going ahead with the intent to protect the world from destruction by evil. While in The Avengers it was the infinity stones, here it is Brahmastra.” A couple of schedules are still remaining for the film & the team has already shot for over 150 days now.

