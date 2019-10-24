Dabangg 3 Trailer: Here Are The Records Broken By Salman Khan Starrer On Social Media

Dabangg 3 trailer, one of the most awaited ones this year, starring none other than Salman Khan in the most lovable avatar of Chulbul Pandey has definitely broken the internet as soon as it dropped online.

The trailer of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is already on the record-breaking spree as it has become the fastest film trailer to come on social media trend list at the topmost position for the longest hours.

The trailer was trending on Twitter at Number 1 for 9 long hours soon after its launch. Chulbul Pandey also received worldwide acclaim, as the trailer was also seen trending on Twitter’s worldwide trending list.

Dabangg 3 trailer also happens to be the fastest to receive 1 million likes on YouTube, a record in itself.

Not only nationwide but the trailer of Dabangg 3 has taken over the world as the fans of Salman Khan across the quarters have showered love and appreciation for the most lovable character of Chulbul Pandey.

The grand trailer launch of Dabangg 3 happened yesterday and it was a ‘Pre-Dhamaka’ given by Salman Khan to his fans worldwide as the film is considered as the most anticipated film of this year.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

