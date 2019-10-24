‘Bro’ Ranveer Singh REACTS To Arjun Kapoor’s Kissy Pic With Malaika Arora!

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are well known for their strong bond of friendship. Their affection towards each other and antics have always grabbed the limelight. Now, adding to their tale of bromance, Ranveer recently reacted to Arjun’s Instagram picture which featured Arjun and his ladylove Malaika Arora.

While Arjun has always shied away from spilling beans about his relation with Malaika Arora, yesterday the actor took everyone by surprise by posting a lovely picture with Malaika. Arjun didn’t mind captioning the picture with long text instead just used a black heart emoji, which was self-explanatory.

Expectedly, users flooded the post with their warm wishes for the couple but it was Ranveer Singh’s short and sweet reaction which stole our hearts. He reacted wrote “LOVE” along with heart emojis.

That’s so sweet of him! Isn’t it?

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Karan Johar’s Takht.

Recently, during a media interaction, Ranveer Singh said that he is taking tips on time management from his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, because she is a master at managing her work and personal life.

“Nowadays, being the busy career man that I am, it’s a true luxury to do something you want to. I am not blaming anyone or cribbing about it. I love everything that I do and I love my job, but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife (Deepika Padukone) who is really a master at time management. I am taking tips from her and getting better at it,” said Ranveer.

