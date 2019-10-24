Satte Pe Satta Remake: Hrithik Roshan Won’t Do A 7-Character Story Unless His Character Stands Out

Satte Pe Satta remake is the news maker since quite a long time now and though the official announcement is yet to come about the leading cast, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma are said to be locked for playing leads. Some recent reports suggested that Hrithik is reconsidering the project after the success of War and now the latest is that the actor has asked makers to rework on the script.

As per the report in Deccan Chronicle, Hrithik Roshan has asked for some changes in the script in order to make his character stand out. His character will be meatier than Amitabh Bachchan’s in Satte Pe Satta.

A source close to the development reveals, “The A-listers no longer want to do multi-starrers. Gone are the days when Bachchan shared scenes with Sachin, Ranjeet, Sudhir and others in Satte Pe Satta; now Hrithik won’t do a 7-character story unless his character stands out. Sure, he did war with Tiger Shroff, but that was a one-off face-off film taken on after much persuasion from Aditya Chopra.”

Meanwhile, Satte Pe Satta remake is tentatively titled as Seven. It is the first association between Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty.

Speaking about Hrithik’s upcoming movies, he will be also seen in Krrish 4.

Hrithik-Tiger’s last release War minted over 300 crores in India. The film’s director Siddharth Anand is thrilled with the response and says it was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle.

“It has been simply phenomenal to receive this kind of love and adulation from audiences. ‘War’ was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle and the entire team is ecstatic to get the desired result at the box office,” Siddharth said.

