Satte Pe Satta Remake: TV Actor Rithvik Dhanjani Roped In To Play One Of Hrithik Roshan’s Brother?

Satte Pe Satta remake is in the talks for quite a long time now and as per the recent update, the reports states that it is almost confirmed that Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma are locked to play leads and just the official announcement is awaited. With the leading pair almost finalized, the makers are not wasting anytime further and their hunt for other supporting faces is in full swing.

We earlier learnt that TV actor Nakuul Mehta’s name is doing rounds for one of the characters, and now the latest report in Pinkvilla states that Rithvik Dhanjani too has been roped in to play Hrithik’s brother.

A source close to the entertainment portal quotes, “Rithvik Dhanjani has bagged the role of one of the brothers in the remake. Not just him, Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta have respectively got themselves a pivotal role in the movie. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and will on floors in December this year.”

Now with such impressive names surrounding the project, we are sure that this joint venture of Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will be something worth-waiting for.

As per the reports, Satte Pe Satta remake to be titled as Seven and film will go on floors by February next year.

Meanwhile, on the small screen, Rithvik is popular as a celebrated host with shows like “India’s Best Dramebaaz”, “Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung” and “India’s Next Superstars”.

Speaking about hosting talent shows, he said, “I love talent shows as they are eye opening to the wealth of creativity our country has”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!