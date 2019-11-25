Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Almost KISS, Get Sensuous In The House; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 has been making a lot of noise recently, and one of the biggest reasons remains to be the long-time rivalry between contestants Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. While they have also been termed as the Shilpa Shinde-Vikas Gupta from Bigg Boss 11, things seem to have taken a turn as they both can be seen getting cozy in the latest video.

In a video shared by Colors’ official Twitter handle, Sidharth and Rashami could be seen getting sensuous for a task, and it’s the sizzling chemistry that’s grabbing eyeballs. It all happened after Shehnaz Gill seemed to have been made director for a task, and she chooses the duo for it.

Starting from scenes on the couch to the bed and the swimming pool, one could notice their chemistry soaring the temperatures and honestly, are they really rivals? It leaves us in confusion.

Shehnaz Gill has multiple times before said that he’s interested in sorting out differences between the two and witness them involved with each other in good faith. Looks like the Punjabi singer has taken up the opportunity, and is making the most of it.

Check out the promo below:

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had earlier shared the screen space in a TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak. However, rumor mill has it that Sidharth’s aggressive behavior led to the show being shelved after a point.

Meanwhile, this season of Bigg Boss has been one of the most controversial one, garnering massive TRPs. The recent rivalry between Asim Riaz and Sidharth took Twitter by storm with users divided into two halves.

Whom do you want to see a winner of Bigg Boss 13? Share with us in the comment section below.

