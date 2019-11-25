BREAKING! Varun Dhawan & Bhumi Pednekar To Pair Up For Shashank Khaitan’s Next?

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan have already worked together in the past for Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and later in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Both the films had Alia Bhatt as the female lead in the film and went onto do great at the box office. Now going by the recent reports, Shashank recently revealed that he is pairing up with Varun for yet another project.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Bhumi Pednekar has been approached for playing the lead actress in the film. She has not yet signed the contract but has liked the script and will soon be making it official. “Shashank wanted a brilliant actor who can perform exceedingly well in his movie. He also wanted someone who has a hinterland connect and hence decided to offer the film to Bhumi. It’s a commercial entertainer and Bhumi has also liked the whole concept of the film. But she’s yet to sign on the dotted line. They plan to roll the film around the second half of 2020.”

Initially, Shashank wanted to title it as Rannbhoomi and wanted to make a thriller but later changed it to his own genre. Shashank and Varun will be coming together for something like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania only. “It’s in the same space as a Dulhania franchise. It has the same setting and milieu and both Varun and Bhumi are perfect for the roles. It’s yet another masala entertainer that will have the trademark Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan stamp all over it.”

On the work front, Bhumi will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.

