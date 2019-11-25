It wouldn’t be an overstatement if one says, Kapil Sharma is currently the most popular comedian in the country. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend and makes sure to provide a dose of laughter to the audience. Now there’s one such kind of acknowledgment for Kapil and the team, which proves that their efforts has been appreciated by the huge base of audience and not just in India.

As per the report in BizAsiaLive.com, The Kapil Sharma Show garnered huge viewership on Saturday, thus helping Sony TV in beating its rivals in UK. The show aired at 9.30 pm was viewed by 97,700 people and reaching at the peak with 114,400 people. Its repeat telecast too fetched huge numbers of 39,700 viewers.

Kapil’s show was followed by Indian Idol 11 with 59,300 viewers and Crime Patrol with 31,500 people.

Star Plus’ Dance+ 5 fetched an viewership of 49,300, while Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 was viewed by 53,400 people.

Regarding the same, the founder of Biz Asia Live, Raj Baddhan, also tweeted a congratulatory post for Kapil and the team to which the comedian replied with a heartfelt thank you.

Interestingly, The Kapil Sharma Show shattered records in March too with viewership ranging from 97,600 to reaching peak of 117,700 viewers, for a particular episode.

Meanwhile, in May 2019, Kapil Sharma was acknowledged as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad by the World book of Records London.

“It’s a proud moment for all of us. We congratulate The Kapil Sharma Show garnered huge viewership on Saturday, thus helping Sony TV in beating its rivals in UK.ate the king of comedy, Kapil, for being recognised as one of the most viewed stand-up comedians in India and abroad and for promoting animal rights by World Book Of Records,” read a post on the official Twitter page of Sony TV.

