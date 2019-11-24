Frozen 2 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking Trends: Another Jump On Cards

Frozen 2 Box Office: Latest Hollywood release Frozen 2 is taking benefit of the new Bollywood film Pagalpanti’s underperformance. The animation film by Disney surprised everyone by collecting 10.5 crores approx in the first two days.

The growth on 2nd day was 100% for the film as the collections went from 3.5 crores to 7 crores. Now on Sunday, the film is looking set for another jump as the advance booking trends for the day are rocking. Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing as of now in different formats of Frozen 2’s release-

Mumbai

English 2D Almost full

English IMAX 2D Almost all shows are free

English IMAX 3D 50%

English 4DX 3D 75%

English MX 4D 100%

Hindi 3D 40-45%

Hindi 2D 50%

Hindi 4DX 3D 100%

Hindi IMAX 3D 100%

NCR

Hindi 3D 40-45%

English 3D 25-30%

English 2D 100%

Hindi 2D 40-45%

English IMAX 3D 65-70%

English 4DX 3D 70-75%

Hindi 4DX 3D 85-90%

Hindi IMAX 3D 100%

Bengaluru

Hindi 3D 70-75%

English 3D 50-55%

English IMAX 3D 75%

English 4DX 3D 85-90%

Hindi 4DX3D 100%

Hyderabad

English 2D 30-35%

English 3D Almost all shows are free

Hindi 3D Almost all shows are free

Hindi 2D Almost all shows are free

English 4DX 3D 80-85%

Ahmedabad

English 4DX 3D 100%

English 3D 15-20%

English 2D 50%

Chennai

English 2D 100%

English 3D 70-75%

Hindi 2D 35-40%

Hindi 3D 40-45%

English IMAX 3D 80-85%

Kolkata

English IMAX 3D 75%

English 3D 55-60%

English 2D 100%

Hindi 3D 30-35%

Frozen 2 is all set to have another big day at the Box Office and a very good weekend number is on cards.

