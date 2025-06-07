The supernatural horror movie Final Destination: Bloodlines might be feeling the pressure of new releases, but it has not given up yet. The film has now achieved another mean feat by entering the all-time top 30 highest-grossing horror movies list owing to its $235.9 million worldwide box office gross. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is one of the biggest box office successes of the year and is also the highest-grossing installment in the franchise by a considerable margin. It was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. The sixth film came out after over a decade of the last movie in this franchise.

How much has Final Destination: Bloodlines collected worldwide?

Final Destination: Bloodlines has been running in the theatres for 21 days, and as we have mentioned, it is a financial success. The sixth Final Destination movie collected a decent $1.1 million on its third Thursday at the North American box office. It witnessed a -40.7 % decline from last Thursday, and with that, the film has hit the $117.06 million cume in North America.

Internationally, the film has also been performing well. It has amassed $118.9 million so far and counting. Therefore, the worldwide total has hit the $235.9 million cume after 21 days. It is the seventh highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $117.06 million

Overseas – $118.9 million

Worldwide – $235.9 million

Enters the all-time top 30 highest-grossing horror films list!

According to The Numbers, Final Destination: Bloodlines has entered the all-time top 30 highest-grossing horror films list at the worldwide box office. As per the data, it is at the #29 rank with its $235.9 million global cume. Tony Todd’s film has surpassed Annabelle Comes Home’s global haul to achieve the 29th rank. For the unversed, Annabelle Comes Home was released in 2019 and collected $231.25 million globally. It is now the 30th highest-grossing horror film of all time.

More about the film

Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana in the lead role. She is a college student who inherits visions of a previous premonition from her dying grandmother that averted a deadly structural failure in 1968. The movie also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in supporting roles.

