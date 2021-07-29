Advertisement

Finally, after suffering for over a year, life has come back to the box office business. First, it was Godzilla vs Kong, then it was A Quiet Place 2 and now, it’s F9 and Black Widow. All these titles have provided a much-needed push at the ticket windows.

Speaking of F9, the film led by Vin Diesel minted a good sum at the ticket windows. The film saw John Cena joining the Fast Saga for the first time, and undoubtedly, his role did help in drawing the audience to theatres. Despite the mixed reviews, Fast & Furious 9 has emerged as a success solely on its franchise power.

As of now, F9 has made $623 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo. In the United States and Canada, the film has accumulated $164.80 million, while from the rest of the world, it has earned $458.56 million. In the meantime, the Fast Saga has become the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. It’s also the highest grosser from Hollywood globally if we talk about the pandemic era.

Another big release is Black Widow. The Scarlett Johansson starrer started off pretty well, but now, it has lost its pace. Both in the domestic market and internationally, the film has slowed down. The film will find it difficult to reach the $400 million mark globally as several biggies are arriving in the next few weeks.

As of now, Black Widow has made $157.97 million in the US and Canada, while $160 million internationally. The global sum stands at $318.07 million. As the film still awaits its release in China, a huge turnaround in box office numbers is expected.

