Advertisement

Salma Hayek is one stunning beauty who seems to be ageing like fine wine. Even though she’s turning 55 soon, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is still killing it, be it in gowns, casuals or beachwear. While the actress is always in the spotlight, we decided to bring you some details about her hubby, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

The power couple exchanged vows in a civic ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2009. Since then, the couple – who are kinda private about their personal life – have only been growing stronger in love. François-Henri Pinault is a prominent and influential name in the fashion world and represents some brands we all love – but do you know who he is?

Advertisement

Well, scroll down and take a look at a fact related to Salma Hayek’s husband:

He’s The CEO And Chairman Of French Luxury Group Kering

François-Henri Pinault is the son of François Pinault and the current SEO and Chairman of Kering – the French luxury fashion group that’s home to brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga. Another interesting fact about Salman Hayek’s husband is that his father, also named François, is one of the richest men in the world.

As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, François was in the 23rd position. Besides him being the CEO of Kering – then known as PPR (Pinault-Printemps-Redoute), the Pinault family also owns Le Point magazine (a part of the French newspaper Le Mode) and the French television network TF-1.

He Has Three Kids From Previous Relationships & One With Salma Hayek

Salma isn’t François-Henri Pinault’s first wife. The billionaire businessman was previously married to Dorothée Lepère from 1996 to 2004 and shares son François (born 1998) and daughter Mathilde (born 2001) with her. He then dated supermodel Linda Evangelista in 2005 and shares son Augustin James Evangelista (born October 2006) with her.

The businessman shared a daughter – Valentina Paloma (born September 2007), with the Frida actress, whom he started dating in April 2006.

They Had Two Weddings & A Vow Renewal In 2018

As per a report in People, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault first tied the knot in a civic ceremony in Paris on Valentine’s Day 2009. The couple then celebrated their nuptials – in the presence of family and celebrity friends for a second time in April 2009 in Venice, Italy. But that wasn’t all. In 2018, François-Henri surprised Salma by taking her on vacation to Bora Bora and renewing their vows there.

Sharing pictures from this surprise vow renewal, Salma captioned her post, “The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal—it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!”

He Donated A Lot Of Money To The Notre Dame Cathedral Restoration Efforts

When much of the Notre Dame Cathedral was destroyed and ruined due to a devastating fire caused in April 2019, François-Henri Pinault pledged €100 million (over $113 million) to the church’s reconstruction.

While in conversation with the French newspaper Le Figaro then, Salman Hayek’s husband had said, “My father and myself have decided to release a sum of €100 million from our Artemis funds (the family holding company) to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre-Dame.”

Did you know these facts about Salma Hayek’s hubby? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: “Jennifer Aniston Isn’t That Talented As An Actress, Nor Is She The Most Beautiful”: Kristen Stewart’s Reported Throwback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube