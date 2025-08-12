After earning widespread praise and smashing multiple box office records, Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 has sped past the global earnings of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Earlier, it overtook World War Z to become the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt’s career. If the current momentum continues, F1 could finish a little behind James Gunn’s Superman reboot in worldwide rankings.

Having already raced ahead of some popular 2025 releases like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners, F1: The Movie is now closing in on another major milestone – surpassing a blockbuster monster movie. Here’s how much more F1 needs to earn to outgross it.

F1 Set To Outgross This Blockbuster Monster Movie

The monster movie in question is 2024’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the highest-grossing entry in both the King Kong and Godzilla franchises. With a worldwide haul of over $572 million, it currently holds only a slim lead over F1. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

F1 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $178.7 million

International – $392.5 million

Worldwide – $571.2 million

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America – $196.4 million

International – $375.7 million

Worldwide – $572.1 million

As per the latest box office figures, F1 is trailing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire by just under $1 million. So, depending on when you’re reading this, F1 might have already surpassed the monster film.

F1 Has Recently Outperformed These Popular Films

Brad Pitt’s critically acclaimed movie F1 has recently outgrossed some popular hits at the global box office. The list includes:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.1 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) The Little Mermaid – $570 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Kong: Skull Island – $568.7 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) The Smurfs (2011) – $563.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Cars 2 (2011) – $559.9 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Puss in Boots (2011) – $555 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Armageddon (1998) – $553.8 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) The Day After Tomorrow (2004) – $552.6 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Mission: Impossible II (2000) – $546.4 million (Box Office Mojo)

What’s F1 All About

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

