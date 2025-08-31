F1, starring Brad Pitt, was giving really tough competition to DCU’s Superman at the box office. Pitt’s film has finally outgrossed the worldwide haul of Superman, and at the beginning of this weekend. But the gap is too narrow, and the DC film can again overtake it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office

Brad Pitt-starrer F1 collected $285K at the North American box office on its day 64. It is still showing strong legs at the box office, experiencing a drop of -44.1% at the domestic box office from its last Friday. Also, the film is showing in 285 theaters in North America. After sixty-four days of release, the movie hit $186.96 million at the North American box office.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, F1: The Movie has earned $422.3 million. It is holding strong in some international markets. It was on track to enter the all-time Hollywood top 20 grossers list in China. Allied to the domestic cume of $186.96 million, the worldwide collection is $609.26 million. As per Box Office Mojo, it is now the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

Here’s the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $186.9 million

International – $422.3 million

Worldwide – $609.2 million

Outgrosses Superman to break into the top 5 of 2025’s top grossers

The Brad Pitt-starrer movie surpassed Superman at the worldwide box office. The DCU movie was a box office success, collecting $349.04 million domestically and $608.04 million worldwide. Therefore, the DCU movie dropped out of 2025’s top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films list, giving the 5th rank to F1.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films list.

Lilo & Stitch – $1.03 billion A Minecraft Movie – $957.75 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $336.72 million How to Train Your Dragon – $628.85 million F1: The Movie – $609.26 million Superman – $608.04 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $598.05 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $494.09 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.10 million Thunderbolts* – $382.43 million

F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt was released on June 27.

