Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): This Friday we saw John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria starrer hitting the theatres. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film is a sequel to the 2014 release starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor. While the first part was a massive hit, the 2nd installment’s earnings have been below expectations right from Day 1. Ek Villain Returns has been garnering low responses from the audience and critics ever since its release.

While the film has not managed to impress the audiences and its makers with its collections at the box office, it has made some records for the leading men.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ek Villain Returns saw a drop on its 4th day and has failed the Monday test. According to the latest media reports, the Mohit Suri directorial has minted around 2.50–3.50 crore* at the domestic box office. With the latest number, the total collection now stands at 26.04–27.04 crore*.

Going by its collection, the film should’ve been over 4 crore ideally. However, if the night shows pick up, the number could go up but as of now, this seems to be it. It’s lower than what an ideal case scenario should’ve been.

Speaking about day-wise numbers, Ek Villain Returns opened at 7.05 cr followed by 7.47 cr on Day 2. It managed to grow a little more on Sunday and earn around 9.02 cr making it a total of 23.54 cr on its first weekend.

Meanwhile, we also told you that the latest release has turned out to be in John Abraham’s top-10 highest opener list and Arjun Kapoor’s top-5 highest opener list. For AK, his all-time highest is Gunday which had opened up at 15.86 crore, his 2nd highest opener is 2 States which collected 12.28 crore followed by Half Girlfriend and Ki & Ka which minted 10.27 crore and 7.30 crore, respectively.

