The New Year weekend has begun, and it’s going to be a bonanza affair at the box office. All three films screening on the big screens – Animal, Salaar, and Dunki, have a huge scope to boost. Scroll below to know how Shah Rukh Khan starrer is fairing in terms of advance booking on day 10.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the dramedy was released on December 21, 2023. It received a polarised response on release. Many worried that mixed word of mouth would impact the footfalls. But that was far from the case as SRK‘s film found its niche and grew from strength to strength!

Dunki Advance Booking on Day 10

Despite clashing with a biggie like Salaar, Dunki managed to hold its fort well at the ticket windows. In fact, Thursday was the first-ever scenario when the box office collection fell below the 10 crore mark. But the film instantly picked up and revived its decent pace.

As per the latest updates flowing in, Shah Rukh Khan-led film has earned 2.57 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking on day 10. It is to be noted that the film had made pre-booking sales of 2.50 crores gross on day 7. So this certainly is a growth, although minimal.

About 96,000+ tickets have been sold so far. The evening and night shows will further pace up, and spot bookings will further boost the box office collection for today.

Dunki has huge potential, thanks to New Year’s

After an extended opening weekend of 5 days, Dunki has another opportunity to witness a jump. People are celebrating the New Year’s weekend all across the globe. Monday is going to be a partial holiday as well, so the opportunity is definitely there. Let’s see if Rajkumar Hirani’s film will grab it.

Dunki Box Office Collection

So far, Dunki has made a total collection of 160.22 crores till day 8. The film added another 10-11 crores on Friday, taking its overall numbers to around 170.22-171.22 crores. The film is set to enter the 200-crore club by the end of this weekend!

In terms of the worldwide collection, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial currently stands at 323.77 crores gross in 8 days.

About Dunki

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in important roles. Vicky Kaushal is seen in a special appearance.

Dunki is made on a budget of 120 crores. The film is backed by Rajkumar Hirani Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Jio Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Salaar Box Office Day 9 Advance Booking: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Sells Over 1.90 Lakh Tickets, Aiming For A Massive Jump On 2nd Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News