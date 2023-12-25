In its lifetime, Pathaan had done the business of 543.05 crores. Now Animal is inching closer to that number, what with 537.27 crores in its kitty so far. The distance between the two films is less than 10 crores and that should be taken care of before close of 2023 itself. Once that happens, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer would be the second highest grosser of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will continue to occupy the top spot and that too by a margin of almost 100 crores.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga starrer could well have done more business but then the arrival of Dunki and Salaar meant that the screens and shows were reduced drastically.

Moreover, late night shows are as it is an issue for the film due to its running length of almost 3 and a half hours, and with winters setting in, this becomes even more prominent.

Nonetheless, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal still managed to bring in 4.50 crores over the weekend, and to think of it, today is still remaining amongst the big holidays.

This means that while the 540 crore mark would be crossed today, the weekdays would need to be just about stable before the film picks up again in the fifth weekend. In fact it won’t be surprising if the fifth weekend turns out to be better than the fourth. Stay tuned!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

